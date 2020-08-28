Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 28: 272 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations dip below 400

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 46,083 total COVID-19 cases and 780 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 272 new cases. The 7-day moving average of cases is 152.

Thirteen new deaths were reported today. The deaths happened between July 2 and August 24.

City officials also reported that 393 patients are hospitalized, 196 are in the intensive care unit and 125 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 62% of ventilators available.

Dr. Bryan Alsip, chief medical officer of the University Health System, said hospitals are less stressed than in July. However, people still need to continue social distancing and follow other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

