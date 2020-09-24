Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 24: Officials report 177 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 53,971 total COVID-19 cases and 1,073 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 177 new cases. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 153.

Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of the Metropolitan Health District, said that Metro Health and all other Texas health authorities are not counting asymptomatic people who get an antigen test and test positive due to guidelines from the CDC.

City officials also reported that 231 patients are hospitalized, 87 are in the intensive care unit and 36 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

Bexar County will be distributing masks to business owners on Oct. 8. Click here for more information.