Bexar County to distribute 250,000 masks to businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County plans to distribute 250,000 masks to local businesses on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each business will receive 100 masks upon completing an online registration form. All commercial entities in Bexar County that provide goods or services directly to the public are eligible to participate.

The masks will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum Exhibitor Barns at the Gate E entrance off of AT&T Parkway. Business owners will need to bring their confirmation email to receive the masks.

The mask distribution is an effort by county officials to ensure that the current trend of COVID-19 conditions continues to improve.

