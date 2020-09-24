San Antonio’s 3 largest school districts have reported more than 80 COVID-19 cases for students, staff

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency and state health department released data for confirmed COVID-19 cases at the public school district level for the first time on Thursday.

This is the first set of released case numbers for individual districts since the beginning of 2020-21 school year.

Here’s some of the cumulative data from San Antonio’s largest school districts for the school year so far:

North East ISD has reported 11 total cases among students from early education to 12th grade, and a total of 14 staff cases.

Northside ISD has reported 9 total cases among students from early education to 12th grade, and a total of 35 staff cases.

San Antonio ISD has reported 1 student case from early education to 12th grade, and a total of 16 staff cases.

Public school students in Bexar County were allowed to return in phases for in-class instruction on Sept. 8, but some have not started to bring students back on campus yet.

Students in Boerne and Comal ISDs gave students the option for in-person learning from the first day of school in August.

Boerne ISD has reported 17 total cases for students from early education to 12th grade, and a total of 5 staff cases.

Comal ISD has reported 25 total cases for students from early education to 12th grade, and a total of 9 staff cases.

The state health department and TEA reported 3,445 cumulative positive student cases statewide, and 2,850 positive staff cases since Aug. 2 through the week ending Sept. 20.

According to the data, there are have been an estimated 1.1 million students and more than 800,000 staff on campus for instruction or activities since the beginning of the school year.

The full data from the TEA can be found here.

The TEA will report COVID-19 cases in public school districts on a weekly basis.

Districts are required to notify the state health department any time there is a positive case in a campus community.