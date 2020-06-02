Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 1: Bexar County’s COVID-19 infections trending downward, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,839 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in Bexar County , as of Monday. Four cases are from the community, and one is from congregate settings.

City officials also reported that 93 patients are hospitalized, 39 are in the intensive care unit and 20 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg confirmed that an employee at an H-E-B local meat processing tested positive for COVID-19. He said the Metropolitan Health District will follow protocol and administer universal testing at the facility.

Nirenberg said there is a decline in the number of people on ventilators in hospitals. He also said virus recoveries are now at 60% of all confirmed cases, and the infection rate curve peak is on a downward slope.

Lori Houston, assistant city manager for San Antonio, said there is help for those who live in the city and cannot afford rent or their mortgage payments after experiencing a hardship due to the pandemic. She said those who want to apply for the Emergency Assistance Fund must provide details about their income, family size and hardship situation. Those who live within city limits are asked to call 311 for assistance.

Bexar County is also offering rental assistance. Those who would like more information are asked to call 210-940-1180, Houston said.

The city is offering free legal advice to renters facing eviction whose income qualifies. Call 210-212-3702 for more information, Houston said.

Nirenberg said he was happy to see the San Antonio community helping businesses with cleanup efforts after violent protests on Saturday night. He said the San Antonio Police Department’s effort is to de-escalate any violent protests, and the city is working with the community to lift up voices of justice and reform.

Wolff said the Commissioners Court will vote tomorrow on distributing $6.5 million in funds to help businesses affected by COVID-19.

