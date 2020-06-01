9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday evening, nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bexar County during the nightly COVID-19 update, bringing the total to 2,839.

One new death was also reported, bringing the death toll up to 75. A Hispanic man in his 80s, who was a resident at Rio at Mission Trails nursing home, was the latest victim of the virus.

Of the new cases, one was from a congregate setting, three are under investigation and four have come from the community.

Nirenberg said 93 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 39 in the intensive care unit.

There was a slight decline in ventilator numbers as 20 patients were reported to be intubated, San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg said.

As of Monday, 60% of those infected have recovered, marking a major milestone, Nirenberg said.

Currently, 79% of ventilators are available, and 35% of staffed hospital beds remain open.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 74 lives.

Many of those deaths — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

Find the latest information for surrounding counties here: