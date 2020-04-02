Emergency rental assistance program to help unemployed San Antonians pay rent amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The emergency rental assistance program is a combined effort by the San Antonio Apartment Association, the city of San Antonio and philanthropic organizations.

To be eligible, tenants must be unemployed and impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, said Marc Ross, the association’s past president.

“We’re citizens like everybody else. We all know people that have been affected or laid off,” Ross said.

He said SAAA’s 1,500 members are being encouraged to forgive 25 percent of any past due rent, April’s rent and any late fees.

Ross said the remaining 75 percent would be covered by the city’s Risk Mitigation Fund.

“Our owners are going to abide by the program and make the rent discounts so that money goes further for the city,” Ross said.

To qualify for assistance for Risk Mitigation Fund requires written proof the tenant’s situation.

Ross said although eviction courts are closed, it only means the process is delayed.

“The good news is most all the landlords that I’ve spoken to, they’re waving late fees for anybody that’s affected, working out payment arrangements,” Ross said.

Emergency Rental Assistance information can be found here.