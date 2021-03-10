Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 9: Leaders report 171 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 198,969 total COVID-19 cases and 2,853 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 171 new cases as of Tuesday. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 186.

City officials also reported that 262 patients are hospitalized, 120 are in the intensive care unit and 76 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available. There were 41 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said the total number of hospitalizations is the lowest number seen since November.

The school risk level is now “low.”

Nirenberg said more than 295,000 people have received their first dose, and more than 174,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the area.

