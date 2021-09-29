Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate at 5%; number of cases decreasing, officials say

COVID-19 conditions improving in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate is at 5% this week, and the number of cases reported in the area are on a downward tractory, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

He reported a 7-day rolling average of 616 cases.

Nirenberg says the COVID-19 warning indicators are improving, and the number of hospitalizations has gone down.

There were 72 local hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. Eighty percent of patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals are unvaccinated, Nirenberg said.

Twenty pediatric patients are fighting COVID-19 in local hospitals, according to the mayor.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Booster COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the Alamodome starting Wednesday, according to Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health. Those who would like to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine cards with them. While an appointment isn’t required, you can still make one by visiting the city’s COVID-19 website. Eligibility will be verified using the state registry, Kurian said.

The booster shots are only for those who are eligible under CDC guidelines and have received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be turned away at this time. Click here to learn about who is eligible for a booster.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said he received his booster on Friday. He said the Wonderland of the Americas vaccination site saw 1,200 people on Monday and at least more than 900 on Tuesday.

Kurian says many retail pharmacies are also offering booster vaccine for those who can’t make it to the city or county sites. Check with your local pharmacy for vaccine availability.

Emerency rental assistance

Nirenberg said the city’s rental assistance program is funded through the rest of the year. Click here to learn more about the program and how to apply.

