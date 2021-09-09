San Antonio mayor reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths

New COVID-19 numbers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths (4,017 total) during Thursday night’s city and county briefing.

There were 953 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, with a 7-day average of 983 cases.

Nirenberg said there are 1,159 patients in the hospital, 25 of which are children. There are 260 patients on ventilators and 365 in the intensive care unit.

The mayor said the numbers seem to be trending in the right direction.

Vaccinations in Bexar County

Nirenberg said 1.4 million people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 1.1 million people are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

City council voted Thursday morning 9-1 to approve $1 million of federal grant dollars to spend on up to 10,000 gift cards that will be given to people who complete their vaccination series at Metro Health vaccination sites.

Mu variant

Claude Jacob, director of Metro Health, said the city has not confirmed any cases of the Mu COVID-19 variant. He said sometimes there is a lag in data, so Metro Health will report any new cases as that data becomes available.

On Monday, KSAT’s sister station, KPRC 2, reported there were at least 50 patients who had the Mu variant at a Houston hospital.