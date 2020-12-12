Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 11: Leaders report 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 92,484 total COVID-19 cases and 1,418 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,090 new cases as of Friday. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,030.

City officials also reported that 716 patients are hospitalized, 223 are in the intensive care unit and 115 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

There were 79 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours.