Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 1: 222 new COVID-19 cases; School risk level now at ‘moderate’

SAN ANTONIO –

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 46,663 total COVID-19 cases and 822 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 222 new cases. Thirteen new deaths were reported today. The 7-day moving average of cases is 168.

The deaths occurred between June 26 and Aug. 28.

City officials also reported that 366 patients are hospitalized , 157 are in the intensive care unit and 93 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate is currently at 7.8%. The goal is to be below 5%. He said the doubling time is now at 65 days, and the 14-day case curve has shown a steady decline. The school risk level is now “moderate.”

Nirenberg warned residents about a scam in which fraudsters are posing as contact tracers. Click here to learn more about the scam.