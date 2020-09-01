Beware of fake calls from COVID-19 scammers, Metro Health warns

SAN ANTONIO – The Metropolitan Health District is warning people in an Antonio to be aware of scammers who are posing as contact tracers for the city and trying to obtain personal information.

Scammers have reportedly been asking for personal information like a social security number or credit card number, according to city officials.

While real contact tracers are making phone calls, and the city urges you to answer any calls that come from a number starting with 210-207, Metro Health said staff will never ask for a social security number, any kind of personal banking information or any form of payment.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are contacted by a Metro Health contact tracer, he/she will ask you to provide information like your name, date of birth, address and where you were in an effort to help notify people who might need to quarantine to help prevent further spread of the virus.

“If you were a contact to a known case, staff will contact you to inform you of this potential exposure, explain the importance of staying home during the days you could develop the infection and how to contact us to be tested,” Metro Health officials said.

If you want to sign up for alerts for COVID-19 from the city, you can:

Download the Ready South Texas app, available in the iTunes and Google Play stores

Text COSAGOV to 55000 to receive SMS text message updates

Follow @COSAGOV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Bookmark covid19.sanantonio.gov

Public service announcements on social distancing, prevention and testing are available here.

