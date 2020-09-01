Texas governor hints at announcement on reopening as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

Responding to a Twitter user who asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for “clarity” on future lockdowns, Abbott said he hopes to give an update next week about the “next steps” in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Twitter user, who said he is in the restaurant industry, tagged Abbott on Monday while responding to a video of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who said he would “never” do any lockdown again.

“Some of us want to grow, some just trying to survive,” the Twitter user wrote to Abbott. “Regardless, banks won’t have anything to do with us because of the uncertainty. You can fix it!”

I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have anymore lockdowns—despite demands from mayors & county judges insisting on lockdowns.



Since my last orders in July, Covid numbers have declined—most importantly hospitalizations.



I hope to provide updates next week about next steps. https://t.co/EmmankcMMO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2020

In response, Abbott reiterated his resistance to additional lockdown measures that have been proposed by some local officials, including here in Bexar County.

The governor pointed to COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have gone down significantly since peaking in July.

Abbott didn’t gave a date for his future announcement.

The state froze its reopening plans after cases surged in the summer.

As of Sunday, the state’s positivity rate was at 11.96%, still over the 10% threshold the governor previously considered to be a “red flag.” Since the start of the pandemic, Texas has seen a total of 612,969 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,536 deaths due to the infectious virus.