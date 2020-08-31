Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 31: Positivity rate improves to 7.8%, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gave an update on the novel coronavirus epidemic in the Alamo City.

Nirenberg reported 40 new cases, bringing the total to 46,441. Seven additional deaths were reported, bringing the local death toll to 809. The 7-day moving average of cases is 150.

In a good sign, the weekly positivity rate improved to 7.8%. Officials are aiming for a goal of a 5% weekly positivity rate before schools can bring more students back on campus.

While there were many signs of improvement, COVID-19 hospitalizations went up 20 on Monday to 386, Nirenberg said. Of those patients, 155 are in the intensive care unit and 95 are using a ventilator.

Officials also addressed an outbreak that has been detected at the county’s Applewhite substance abuse treatment facility. As of Monday, 36 staff and residents have tested positive for the virus.

Officials have isolated the residents who have been infected and are working with Metro Health to contain the virus’ spread.

