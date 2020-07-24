Hundreds of contact tracers working to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamodome is now home to hundreds of contact tracers, working to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Bexar County.

Right now, there are about 200 investigators on the city’s COVID-19 Response Team, but the space has the capacity to accommodate up to 250.

The job of a contact tracer is to find out who has tested positive and who they may have exposed.

Investigators then contact those people to inform them, so they can quarantine for 14 days while monitoring for symptoms.

“We are collecting info from them about how the epidemic is spreading thorough our community and they are the most important source of information to help us stop the spread... so we really need people to pick up that phone and help us with that process,” said Jenny Hixon, of the COVID-19 Response Team.

If you do test positive for the coronavirus and potentially exposed anyone, your information is confidential. That means your name is not given to anyone on your list of exposure.

