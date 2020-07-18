City of San Antonio mourns loss of Alamodome security guard, SAFD mechanic due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The city of San Antonio is mourning the loss of another employee due to complications from COVID-19, in addition to the passing of San Antonio Fire Apparatus Mechanic Hector Rodriguez.

City Manager Erik Walsh announced an Alamodome Temporary Security Guard, whose name has not yet been released, has also succumbed to the coronavirus.

The security guard worked seasonally since 2006, city officials said.

Walsh issued this statement on both Rodriguez and the security guard’s deaths:

”Today, it’s with sadness that I share that we are grieving the loss of two of our own City of San Antonio teammates. Please join me in keeping their loved ones in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time. This pandemic has tested our City’s resolve over the last few months but today, it hit especially close to home. Let’s all do our part to protect our frontline workers by staying home when possible or wearing a mask and social distancing when you can’t. Lives are depending on you.”



The San Antonio Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own due to complications from COVID-19.

Fire Apparatus Mechanic Hector Rodriguez lost his battle with the virus Friday night, according to fire officials, and he was hospitalized.

Rodriguez served the SAFD and the city of San Antonio for 29 years, and kept “fire trucks and ambulances running so that the firefighters and paramedics of the SAFD could continually work to serve the people of San Antonio,” the department said in a statement.

The fire department urges residents to honor Rodriguez’s memory by following health guidelines in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.

