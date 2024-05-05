75º
Local News

Search underway for missing 75-year-old man with cognitive impairment, Schertz police say

Authorities say Robert King was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Schertz, Silver Alert, DPS
A Silver Alert was issued for Robert King, 75, who was last seen just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Schertz. (Schertz Police Department)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old Schertz man on Sunday.

Schertz police said Robert King was last seen around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Enchanted Farm in Schertz.

Authorities said King, who has an unspecified cognitive impairment, is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

King also drives a white 2011 Ford F-150 with a Georgia license plate number XPI549, police said.

Officials said King’s disappearance is a credible threat to his own safety.

If anyone has information on King, call the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

