Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Bexar County man

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Bexar County.

DPS issued the alert on behalf of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The man, identified as 65-year-old Alfred Garcia, was last seen just after 4 p.m. at the EZPawn store located on 2612 South Presa Street.

Garcia is 5 feet tall with gray hair and has brown eyes.

Authorities said Garcia was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboy baseball cap, a gray T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Garcia also has tattoos on both of his knuckles, DPS said.

Anyone who has information on Garcia’s latest whereabouts can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.