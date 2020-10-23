Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 23: Officials report 247 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 64,261 total COVID-19 cases and 1,232 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 247 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 177.

City officials also reported that 208 patients are hospitalized, 85 are in the intensive care unit and 36 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.