Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 3: Leaders report 190 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 197,255 total COVID-19 cases and 2,676 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 190 new cases as of Wednesday. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 347.

City officials also reported that 401 patients are hospitalized, 148 are in the intensive care unit and 86 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

There were 49 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Wolff said the county administered 5,771 COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday and another 5,000 on Wednesday. He said 14,000 teachers and school district personnel in the area have been inoculated.

Nirenberg said he’s glad Texas teachers and child care workers are eligible for the vaccine, but there is an issue of not having enough supply to meet the demand.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.