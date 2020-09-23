Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 23: Officials report 155 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 53,794 total COVID-19 cases and 1,068 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 155 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 148.

City officials also reported that 228 patients are hospitalized, 87 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

They mayor says it looks like the hospitalizations are plateauing a bit.