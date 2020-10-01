Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 1: Officials report 104 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 57,936 total COVID-19 cases and 1,138 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 104 new cases. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 167.

City officials also reported that 205 patients are hospitalized, 76 are in the intensive care unit and 36 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.