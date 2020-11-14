Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 13: Officials report 390 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Assistant City Manager and interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Bridger reported 69,404 total COVID-19 cases and 1,293 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 390 new cases. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 300.

Bridger said cases across the U.S. are spreading three times faster than in the San Antonio area due to the COVID-19 precautions the community is taking locally.

City officials also reported that 353 patients are hospitalized, 126 are in the intensive care unit and 61 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

Bridger said there were 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. She said there are currently 62 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals, an increase of one patient since Tuesday.

Wolff said 2,843 COVID-19 tests were administered Friday at 11 different locations in the area.