Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 5: Leaders report 287 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 197,784 total COVID-19 cases and 2,681 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 287 new cases as of Friday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 298.

City officials also reported that 335 patients are hospitalized, 126 are in the intensive care unit and 65 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg reiterated the need for more COVID-19 vaccines in the community. Currently, there are 272,289 residents that have received their first vaccine dose as of yet.

A total of 157,921 residents have received their full vaccination, or both doses, according to Nirenberg.

Ad

You can watch the full COVID-19 briefing in the video player above.