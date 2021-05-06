Coronavirus update May 6: More than 928K first-dose COVID-19 vaccines administered in Bexar County, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Thursday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported 219,008 total COVID-19 cases and 3,379 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 189 new cases as of Thursday. Four new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 205 cases.

City officials also reported that 219 patients are hospitalized, 71 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 928,327 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 647,489 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The mayor reminds those 16 years and old that they can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at the Alamodome from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The vaccine is free, even if you lack health insurance coverage.

Nirenberg says he feels good about the Fiesta celebration in terms of health safety. He said Metro Health is working with the Fiesta Commission to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks will be required at official events organized by the commission, the mayor said.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.