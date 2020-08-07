Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 7: 360 COVID-19 cases added to Bexar County tally

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

On Friday, Bexar County’s COVID-19 case load increased as officials announced 360 new COVID-19 cases.

The additional cases bring Bexar County’s cumulative total to 42,299 cases since the start of the pandemic. The 7-day average of new cases is at approximately 304, down from 332 on Thursday.

However, 16 more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 422. Many of the deaths were backlogged, spanning from July 14 to August 5, said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

For the first time since June 27, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 800.

Nirenberg said 770 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 801 on Thursday. Of those patients, 339 are in the intensive care unit and 231 patients are on ventilators.

Despite the steady decline, Nirenberg said the hospitals remain at “severe stress.”

Nirenberg said 13% of staffed hospital beds and 51% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

On Friday, Metro Health released updated guidance intended to help schools assess when and how to reopen.

The guidance suggests Bexar County schools gradually open up based on a risk assessment tool unveiled by Metro Health earlier this week.

Currently, the indicator is on red, meaning that the risk level is high. Because of this, Metro Health recommends school continue teaching virtually until metrics improve.

The Metro Health directive also included guidance for school athletic programs.

While the directive is not enforceable, most Bexar County school district officials have committed to following it.

