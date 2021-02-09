Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 8: Leaders report 235 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 183,436 total COVID-19 cases and 2,362 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 235 new cases as of Monday. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 922.

Nirenberg said the lower number of new cases is attributed to a lack of data from the state on Sunday. The new numbers should be updated by Tuesday, he said.

City officials also reported that 917 patients are hospitalized, 351 are in the intensive care unit and 209 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 56% of ventilators available.

There were 75 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

The COVID-19 Risk Level is “moderate.” The positivity rate has decreased for four weeks and is now 9.7%, down from 11.4% last week.

COVID-19 Risk Level: 2/8/21 (COSA/Bexar County)