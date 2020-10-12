Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 12: Officials report 46 new COVID-19 cases; school risk level now ‘moderate’

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 59,730 total COVID-19 cases and 1,201 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 46 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 141.

City officials also reported that 184 patients are hospitalized, 78 are in the intensive care unit and 40 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped up to 5.8%, up from 4.9% last week.

Officials reminded the public that early voting starts Tuesday in Bexar County. Click here to learn more.

