Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The deadline to register to vote in Texas has passed. Now it’s time to head to the polls.

Early voting begins next week on Oct. 13 and lasts until Oct. 30, meaning there’s more time than usual to cast a ballot in Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation for an extended early voting period to give people more flexibility with casting their ballots during the coronavirus crisis.

With nearly 50 polling locations in Bexar County open daily, and staying open until 10 p.m. during the last week of early voting, residents will have options to safely cast a ballot.

The additional time and locations will help with the county’s surge of registered voters this cycle. As of Monday, the county recorded 1.17 million registered voters, about 125,000 more registered voters than the 2016 general election.

Here’s what you need to know for early voting:

How can I vote early?

Nearly 50 polling places will remain open daily throughout the early voting period. To allow for better access and social distancing, the AT&T Center will become a mega voting center.

Despite months of controversy regarding mail-in voting, the rules of who can vote by mail have not changed despite the coronavirus crisis. What has changed, however, is how and when mail-in ballots can be delivered.

Abbott has allowed voters to deliver a marked absentee ballot in person to the early voting clerk’s office prior to and on Election Day. In previous election cycles, hand deliveries could only be made on Election Day.

Ballots can be hand-delivered or mailed to:

Bexar County Elections (Early Voting Clerk)

1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200

San Antonio, TX 78207-6328

Bexar County voters who are interested in voting by mail must submit this application to the Bexar County Elections Department, but the applications must be received — not postmarked — no later than 11 days before Election Day, or Oct. 23. If granted eligibility, the Bexar County elections office will send a ballot electronically or by mail.

U.S. Armed Forces and Merchant Marines, their dependents and U.S. citizens who live abroad can vote early by mail. Mail/absentee ballot voting is also available to elderly voters and voters with physical disabilities.

Other people eligible to vote by mail include those who will be away from their county on Election Day and during early voting; out-of-state college students who still claim a Texas address; and those confined in jail but eligible to vote.

For more information on voting by mail, click here. For more information on tracking the status of a mail ballot or a vote-by-mail application, click here.

To check if you are registered to vote, click here.

Where can I vote early in Bexar County?

Alzafar Shrine Auditorium: 901 N. Loop 1604 W.

AT&T Center: 1 AT&T Center Parkway

Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (community room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Collins Garden Library: 200 North Park

Old Converse City Hall: 405 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Library: 2803 Hunter Boulevard

Encino Park Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Fair Oaks Ranch City Hall (council chambers): 7286 Dietz Elkhorn

Frank Garrett Multi-Center: 1226 NW 18th St.

Granados Adult and Senior Center: 500 Freiling

Great Northwest Library: 9050 Wellwood

Harlandale Civic Center: 115 W. Southcross

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

Henry A. Guerra, Jr. Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

John Igo Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Julia Yates Semmes Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 5060 Judson Road

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St.

Las Palmas Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway

Maury Maverick, Jr. Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Library: 3222 Culebra

Mission Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel Hall): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady Of The Lake University: 411 SW 24th St.

Palo Alto College (Performing Arts Center): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Library: 20735 Wilderness Oak St.

Paul Community Center: 1201 Donaldson Ave.

San Antonio Community College (Victory Center): 1802 N. Main

Schaefer Library: 6322 US Hwy 87 E.

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th Street

Southside ISD administration building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya

Southwest ISD administration building: 11914 Dragon Lane

Thousand Oaks/El Sendero Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA: 1 Utsa Blvd.

Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland Mall Of The Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

What are the hours for early voting?

Tuesday to Saturday, Oct. 13-17: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday to Saturday, Oct. 19-24: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday to Friday, Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

