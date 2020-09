Who is on the November 2020 election ballot for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – We now know what the Bexar County ballot will look like for the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3.

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years old by Election Day and registered to vote in Texas by the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline can vote in the election, with a few exceptions prohibited by law.

These are the candidates in contested races at the federal, state and Bexar County level. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

FEDERAL:

PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT

Donald J. Trump /Michael R. Pence REP

Joseph R. Biden /Kamala D. Harris DEM

Jo Jorgensen /Jeremy “Spike” Cohen LIB

Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker GRN

U. S. SENATOR

John Cornyn REP

Mary “MJ” Hegar DEM

Kerry Douglas McKennon LIB

David B. Collins GRN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 20

Mauro Garza REP

Joaquin Castro DEM

Jeffrey Blunt LIB

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 21

Chip Roy REP

Wendy R. Davis DEM

Arthur DiBianca LIB

Tommy Wakely GRN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23

Tony Gonzales REP

Gina Ortiz Jones DEM

Beto Villela LIB

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

Sandra Whitten REP

Henry Cuellar DEM

Bekah Congdon LIB

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 35

Jenny Garcia Sharon REP

Lloyd Doggett DEM

Mark Loewe LIB

Jason Mata, Sr IND

STATE:

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

James “Jim” Wright REP

Chrysta Castañeda DEM

Matt Sterett LIB

Katija “Kat” Gruene GRN

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

Nathan Hecht REP

Amy Clark Meachum DEM

Mark Ash LIB

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 - UNEXPIRED TERM

Jane Bland REP

Kathy Cheng DEM

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

Jeff Boyd REP

Staci Williams DEM

William Bryan Strange III LIB

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

Brett Busby REP

Gisela D. Triana DEM

Tom Oxford LIB

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

Bert Richardson REP

Elizabeth Davis Frizell DEM

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary REP

Tina Clinton DEM

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

David Newell REP

Brandon Birmingham DEM

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5

Peter P. “Pete” Flores REP

Roland Gutierrez DEM

Jo-Anne Valdivia LIB

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 19

Peter P. “Pete” Flores REP

Roland Gutierrez DEM

Jo-Anne Valdivia LIB

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

Frank Pomeroy REP

Judith Zaffirini DEM

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 26

José Menéndez DEM

Julián Villarreal GRN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 116

Robert Litoff REP

Trey Martinez Fischer DEM

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 117

Carlos Antonio Raymond REP

Philip Cortez DEM

Tony Quinones LIB

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 118

Adam Salyer REP

Leo Pacheco DEM

Eric Jason Velasquez LIB

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 119

George B. Garza REP

Elizabeth “Liz” Campos DEM

Arthur M. Thomas IV LIB

Antonio Padron GRN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 120

Ronald Payne REP

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins DEM

Shawn Huckabay LIB

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 121

Steve Allison REP

Celina Montoya DEM

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 122

Lyle Larson REP

Claire Barnett DEM

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 125

Ray Lopez DEM

Tony Valdivia LIB

CHIEF JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

Renée Yanta REP

Rebeca Martinez DEM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 37TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Joseph P. Appelt REP

Nicole Garza DEM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 144TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Melisa Skinner REP

Michael Mery DEM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 386TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Daphne Previti Austin REP

Jacqueline “Jackie” Valdés DEM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 399TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Walden Shelton REP

Frank J. Castro DEM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 407TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Stephani Walsh REP

Tina Torres DEM

COUNTY

SHERIFF

Gerard C. “Gerry” Rickhoff REP

Javier Salazar DEM

Write-in (Voto Escrito)

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Stephen David Pennington REP

Albert Uresti DEM

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

Gabriel Lara REP

Rebeca “Becky” Clay-Flores DEM

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Trish DeBerry REP

Christine Hortick DEM

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

Roberto Robbie Vasquez DEM

Rhett R. Smith LIB

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

Charlie Peña Jr REP

Leticia R. Vazquez DEM

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

Larry Ricketts REP

Kathryn Brown DEM

There are other items on the ballot depending on the voting precinct -- including school district elections, municipal races and city propositions.

See the full sample ballot here:

Other election resources: