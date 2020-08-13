Here’s how to vote by mail in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – As if a presidential election year needed any more drama, 2020 has delivered with a pandemic. COVID-19 has greatly increased the debates and legal battles over who should get to vote by mail in Texas.

While the rules regarding who can vote by mail have not changed this year, Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded how and when the mail-in ballots can be turned in. Here’s what you need to know.

Who can vote by mail?

U.S. Armed Forces and Merchant Marines, their dependents and U.S. citizens who live abroad can vote early by mail. For more information, visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website.

Mail/absentee ballot voting is also available to elderly voters and voters with physical disabilities.

You may be eligible to vote by mail if you are:

Going to be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting

Out-of-state college students who still claim a Texas address as their primary residence

Sick or disabled

65 years of age or older on Election Day

Confined in jail, but eligible to vote

How do I vote by mail?

Bexar County voters who are interested in voting by mail must submit this application to the Bexar County Elections Department, but the applications must be received — not postmarked — no later than 11 days before Election Day, or Oct. 23. If you have questions, call 210-335-0362.

Once you fill out the application, mail it to:

Bexar County Elections (Early Voting Clerk)

1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200

San Antonio, TX 78207-6328

Click here to find out where to submit your application for ballot by mail in other Texas counties.

When county elections officers determine you are eligible to vote by mail, they will send you a blank absentee ballot electronically or by mail.

What’s changed for 2020?

In July, Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 election. Instead of the typical 17 days of early voting, Texans will now have nearly a week longer to cast their ballots early.

Early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continues through Oct. 30. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5. Find out how to register to vote in Texas here.

In that same proclamation, the governor also allowed voters to deliver a marked mail ballot in person to the early voting clerk’s office prior to and including on Election Day. In typical years, the hand-delivery of mail ballots is only allowed on Election Day.

Absentee/mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the 5th day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the 6th day after Election Day. Members of the military and other overseas voters can track the status of their ballot online.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election? Click here to check.