How to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 3 presidential election

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 General Election is coming up on Nov. 3 and if you want to cast your ballot, you’ll need to be sure you’re registered to vote.

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years old by Election Day and registered to vote in Texas by the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline can vote in the presidential election, with few exceptions prohibited by law.

So, how can you figure out if you’re registered to vote? You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

If you’re not registered already, you have three options for registering.

1) You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

2) You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100. If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.

3) Or, you can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.

If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Early voting starts on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30, or you can vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.

If you plan to vote absentee, click here to find out how to vote by mail or how to deliver your absentee ballot in person.

