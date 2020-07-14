Texas runoff election results for July 14, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14. For more election coverage, go to our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our free election newsletter.

Click on the links below to get the latest results:

U.S. Senate, Democratic: Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar

Texas Railroad Commissioner, Democratic: Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

State Senator, District 19, Democratic: Roland Gutierrez and Xochil Peña Rodriguez

State Representative, District 119 , Democratic; Jennifer Ramos and Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campos

Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Democratic: Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez and Rebeca ‘Becky’ Clay-Flores

Bexar County Constable, Precinct 2, Democratic: Ino Badillo and Leticia Vazquez

Bexar County Constable, Precinct 4, Democratic: Kathryn Brown and Mike “Chief” Ramirez

Bexar County Chair, Democratic: Monica Alcantara and Grace Rose Gonzales

U.S. Representative, District 15, Republican: Ryan Krause and Monica De La Cruz Hernandez

U.S. Representative, District 20, Republican: Mauro Garza and Gary Allen

U.S. Representative, District 23, Republican: Raul Reyes and Tony Gonzales

U.S. Representative, District 35, Republican: “Guillermo” William Hayward and Jenny Garcia Sharon

State Board of Education, District 5, Republican: Robert Morrow and Lani Popp

Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Republican: Tom Rickhoff and Trish DeBerry

Bexar County Chair, Republican: Cynthia Brehm and John Austin

You can find additional election results in the drop-down menu below: