Texas runoff election results: State Board of Education, District 5, Republican; Robert Morrow and Lani Popp

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

Morrow, who received 37% of the vote faces Popp, a speech-language pathologist at Northside ISD, in the runoff election. Popp received 34% of the vote in March. The winner will take on Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau in November’s general election.

Read more about Morrow from the Texas Tribune: Lewd tweets, the N-word and just plain weirdness: A wild-card candidate rattles education board races.

More from the Tribune: Neither party wants to see Morrow, who has a history of sexist and racist rhetoric, elected to the board. Morrow is known for wearing a jester’s hat, and his top campaign issue is “to impeach, convict and remove Donald Trump and throw his sorry ass in prison.”

District 5 covers communities along the Interstate 35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin and stretches into the Hill Country. The Republican incumbent, Ken Mercer, did not seek reelection.

Mercer said he is vehemently opposed to seeing Morrow, whose rhetoric he called “anti-woman” and “pretty bizarre,” take the seat he held for 14 years. In February, he told The Texas Tribune he worries Morrow’s name will be a draw for Republican voters who don’t know his reputation.

