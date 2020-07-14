Texas runoff election results: U.S. Representative, District 23, Republican; Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

Two Republicans backed by different politicians are battling for the nomination in Texas CD-23 to face off against Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones.

Tony Gonzales, who got 28% of the vote in March, has racked up endorsements from Congressman Will Hurd, the incumbent who is not seeking re-election, and President Donald Trump.

Raul Reyes, who came away with 23% of the vote, was recently endorsed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Both candidates are veterans. Gonzales was a Navy cryptologist who reached the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, while Reyes retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Reyes has framed himself as the grassroots candidate going up against the establishment. Gonzales, meanwhile, has the backing of multiple national Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

The winner will have their work cut out for them when they face Jones in November.

Jones, who easily secured the nomination in March with more than 65% of the vote, nearly beat Hurd in 2018.

This is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.

You can find additional election results by scrolling to the bottom of this page. For more election coverage, go to our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our free election newsletter. Read more about other races here.