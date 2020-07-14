76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Vote 2020

Texas runoff election results: Texas Railroad Commissioner, Democratic; Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Live results, updates for the race to face Republican Jim Wright in November

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Election, Election results, Royce West, John Cornyn, U.S. Senate, Vote 2020, Mary "MJ" Hegar
Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo, candidates for Texas Railroad Commissioner (Democrat) in the July runoff election.
Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo, candidates for Texas Railroad Commissioner (Democrat) in the July runoff election. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

Castañeda has more than 30 years of experience in oil and gas industry issues. Alonzo has extensive legislative experience, spending about 20 years in the state legislature.

The winner will face Republican Jim Wright in November’s general election.

You can find additional election results by scrolling to the bottom of this page. For more election coverage, go to our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our free election newsletter. Read more about other races here.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: