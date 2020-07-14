Texas runoff election results: State Senator, District 19, Democratic; Roland Gutierrez and Xochil Peña Rodriguez

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

This district will be one of the most interesting to watch both during the runoff and in November. Currently held by Republican Pete Flores, who surprised everyone with a victory in a special election against former Democratic Congressman and now Sul Ross University President Pete Gallego, the district had been held by Democrats for decades. The special election was called ahead of the 2019 Legislature after state Sen. Carlos Uresti resigned following a fraud conviction.

That means Gutierrez, currently a state Rep., and Peña Rodriguez are vying for a solid chance at a seat in the Texas Senate in November and they have swatted at each other publicly for the last several months.

Peña Rodriguez nearly avoided a runoff in March but Gutierrez usurped 36% of the vote, barely squeezing her into a runoff.

Rodriguez is the daughter of Bexar County Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez and this is her first time running for a political office.

