Xochil Peña Rodriguez takes the lead in early voting for state Senate District 19

SAN ANTONIO – Based on early voting returns, Democratic candidate Xochil Peña Rodriguez is leading the race for the nomination to state Senate District 19 seat with 43% of the vote.

In second place, Rep. Roland Gutierrez has 41% of the vote.

Election Day votes have yet to be reported, but we’ll update this article as they are released.

Find live results for this race here:

Find live results for all races here.

Watch our election night livestream with KSAT’s Steve Spriester here.

If neither candidate receives 50%, plus one, of the vote, then the top two vote-getting candidates head into a runoff election on May 26.

The winner of the Democratic primary has a good chance of winning the seat in November because the district leans left.

Rep. Gutierrez, who forfeited his state House seat to run, and Xochil Peña Rodriguez, an attorney and the daughter of Bexar County Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez, were the two front-runners in the Democratic primary.

Other candidates for the state Senate District 19 include Democratic candidate Freddy Ramirez and Republican incumbent Pete Flores, who is unopposed in his primary.

Texas Democrats have held the State Senate District 19 seat for over 100 years. That is, until Flores took the seat in 2018 after ex-state Sen. Carlos Uresti, a Democrat, resigned after being convicted of fraud charges.

Texas is only 1 of 10 states that use primary runoff system -- here’s what that means

For more election coverage, go to our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our free election newsletter.