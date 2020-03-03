73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

73ºF

Vote 2020

Spriester Session: Texas Primary election night livestream

KSAT anchor will host an election night livestream starting at 7 p.m.

Tags: Spriester Sessions
Steve Spriester will host a Primary Election night livestream on Tuesday.
Steve Spriester will host a Primary Election night livestream on Tuesday. (KSAT)

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will be hosting a Primary Election night livestream from the KSAT newsroom on Super Tuesday.

Vote 2020 news, resources and results

Spriester and guests will have live election results and analysis beginning at 7 p.m

You can watch the livestream here, on the KSAT mobile app or your KSAT TV channel (think Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick).

Related Headlines:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.