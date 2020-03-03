20,000+ cast ballots in first hours of Election Day amid voting issues in Bexar County

About 22,000 people in Bexar County have cast ballots in the first few hours of Election Day amid concerns about voting centers, according to Bexar County Election Administrator Jacque Callanen.

Callanen said “morning jitters” have caused minor problems, but one polling location, the Copernicus Community Center, currently does not have power.

At the center, located at 5003 Lord Road, election judges have a stack of ballots to input, according to Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert’s office. The stack is exposing ballot cards, his office said in an email.

CPS Energy has been notified about the power outage, Callanen said.

In a letter responding to issues at polling locations, Calvert is asking for the department to “extend hours of operation for voting due to the disenfranchisement of voters if there are problems countywide.”

“If the elections administrator will not extend the hours to vote, voting rights groups are prepared to sue the county to have hours extended,” he said in his letter.

Callanen said as far as she knows, all 280 vote centers are currently open.

Sites that saw the most voters during early voting — like Brookhollow, the Great Northwest and John Igo libraries — are the busiest this Election Day.

She added that the department has technicians out in the field to assist with mechanical issues.

Calvert also said the James Bode Recreation Center is experiencing issues, but Callanen said she will investigate.

Unlike in years past, people in Bexar County can vote anywhere this Election Day. For those needing help deciding where to vote, check out this list of busiest and slowest polling locations.

Click here for a list of all of the Bexar County polling locations, which will close at 7 p.m.

Anyone making a trip to the ballot box must bring a photo ID. On the list of acceptable forms of ID: your Texas Driver License, a U.S. Military ID Card, a DPS-issued Texas Handgun License. Click here for a full list.

For those who don’t have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, they can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your polling place.

