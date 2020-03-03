Vote 2020 Newsletter: Super Tuesday is here. Here’s what you need to know.

Happy Super Tuesday.

It’s Election Day in Texas and in 13 other states. If you’ve already voted, good for you. If you haven’t, we have you covered with all of the information you need to know before you head to the polls.

Don’t forget, unlike in years past, you can vote anywhere this Election Day. If you need help deciding where to vote, you can check out our list of busiest and slowest polling locations.

Also -- be sure to tune in tonight for our Super Tuesday Spriester Session livestream. We’ll have live election results and analysis beginning at 7 p.m. You can livestream that conversation on KSAT.com, the KSAT mobile app or your KSAT TV channel (think Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick).

-Lexi

TOP HEADLINES

Despite concerns over the coronavirus, Bexar County elections will go on as planned. Just remember to bring your own pen.

Super Tuesday, explained.

Have you voted yet? No? Read this: The procrastinator’s guide to the 2020 Texas Primary Elections.

Attention Bexar County Voters: You can vote at any polling location you want.

The propositions on the Democratic and Republican primary ballots have created confusion for some voters. We’ve created a guide explaining what they are and what they mean.

Michael Bloomberg made a campaign stop in San Antonio this weekend. Click here to watch his rally and Steve Spriester’s one-on-one interview with him.

Elizabeth Warren campaigned in San Antonio on Thursday. Steve Spriester interviewed her outside of Mi Tierra.

STORY OF THE WEEK: It’s Primary Election Day in Texas

If you haven’t voted yet and you haven’t had time to prepare, here are some things you need to know before you head to the polls.

Where to vote

Bexar County voters can vote anywhere within the county this election day! Same goes for voters in Atascosa, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall and Medina Counties. This is thanks to the Countywide Polling Place Program.

What to bring

A photo ID. On the list of acceptable forms of ID: your Texas Driver License, a U.S. Military ID Card, a DPS-issued Texas Handgun License. Click here for a full list.

If you don’t have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your polling place.

Bexar County’s big races

Besides the presidential race and some statewide races, there are some big races within Bexar County to watch.

Bexar County Sheriff

Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 2

State Senate District 19

Congressional District 23

Congressional District 21

Congressional District 28

Click here to learn more about these races.

If you live in Bexar County, you can find information about all of the races in your specific precinct here.

Keep in mind, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote in the primary. If that doesn’t happen in any given race, that race will head to a runoff. Runoff elections are scheduled for May 26.

Fourteen states. 1,357 delegates up for grabs.

Super Tuesday has been a fixture in United States politics since 1984. After tonight we could have a better picture of where things stand as far as the presidential race goes. Even though the states and territories that vote on Super Tuesday changes year to year, it’s a primary day that’s always considered a big deal. That’s because it is the single day where the most states hold elections to pick a presidential nominee.

On the Democratic side

This year 1,357 pledged delegates out of 3,979 are up for grabs today. To secure the nomination, a candidate must win 1,991.

On the Republican side

President Donald Trump is not facing serious competition in his reelection campaign.

MUSINGS & THOUGHTS FROM MYRA & STEVE

Each week, KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester will sound off on the election news/other random thoughts that are on their minds.

Myra's Musings (KSAT)

They don’t call if Super for nothing.

Today is the day November takes shape. For months, it’s been a list of candidates so long it’s been tough to keep track. But after today, especially here in Texas and Bexar County, we have a better idea of who will go head to head in the months left to campaign.

Today, as the hours at the polls wind down and the excitement for the results builds up (and the pizzas start rolling into the newsroom for election night coverage), I’ll be closely watching the primary results for the presidential race, Texas’ District 23, Bexar County Sheriff and voter turnout in Bexar County. But we have even more than that to cover. Let’s get started. See you tonight.

Spree Thoughts (KSAT)

A political version of the old Wayne’s World segments from television and movies. It’s kind of what I dubbed it. What it’s become has been beyond my expectations.

On most every election night, I have the honor of hosting an election livestream on KSAT.com. We are heavy on the numbers and interviews, which is perfect for me because I am a political junkie. I love the strategy and competition and ideas that are such a part of politics.

When I first brought up the idea of a livestream experiment, my news director was a bit skeptical, but came to love the idea. We interviewed candidates from across the political spectrum, and had guests on to break down the numbers and analyze the winners and losers. We have also seen our number of viewers grow, and at least one local bar in town puts us on their big screen!!

So, nearly six years since we began, the tradition continues this election night. I hope you join us at 7 p.m. and we’ll find out what happens. In the immortal words of Wayne and Garth, “We’re not worthy!!!”

THINGS TO WATCH

Watch us break down the election results tonight! You can stream the Super Tuesday Spriester Session at 7 p.m.

Six more states are holding primary contests next week, on March 10.

The next Democratic Presidential debate is on March 15.

ICYMI on the News at 9

(KSAT)

Local organization helping child care centers increase their quality of care

Only 11% of child development centers in Bexar County are Texar Rising Star certified. United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is working to help more child care centers gain accreditation.

Texas Rising Star certified providers exceed the state’s minimum child care licensing standards and in return, the facilities get benefits, which include scholarships, grants and training opportunities.

Local organization helping child care centers increase their quality of care

