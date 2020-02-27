WATCH: Elizabeth Warren talks 2020 with KSAT 12’s Steve Spriester in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren arrived in San Antonio for her town hall event with Julian Castro on Thursday.

The two paid a visit to Mi Tierra Restaurant, visiting with patrons in the establishment before heading to the event at Sunset Station Lone Star Pavilion .

Castro said Warren is picking up momentum after the recent debates, and he’s sure that she can win in Texas.

KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester interviewed Warren about her campaign for Super Tuesday. You can watch the entire video in the player above.

The Texas primary is scheduled for March 3.