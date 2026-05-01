Millions owed to City of San Antonio in unpaid citations, some dating back to 2000

SAN ANTONIO – More than $87 million dollars is owed to the City of San Antonio in unpaid citations.

The oldest unpaid citation is from Feb. 23, 2000, and the most recent in the numbers KSAT received from the City of San Antonio is from Jan. 27, 2026.

$25.2 million is owed in unpaid criminal violations.

$20.6 million is owed in unpaid civil code violations.

$41.8 million is owed in unpaid parking violations.

In August 2025, the city entered a partnership with the law firm Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP, to recoup the money from these unpaid citations. Since then, the firm has sent demand letters to the people they believe are responsible for the unpaid citations.

However, KSAT has interviewed several people who said they did not own the vehicles at the time they received the citation.

The City of San Antonio is not currently in a budget deficit, according to a statement from the city.

“Revenue generated from citation fees go to the City’s General Fund,” a spokesperson for the city said.

A spokesperson for the city also said, “by law, the law firm is authorized to collect a 30% delinquent fee, which is added to the original citation amount.”

This means that 30% fee gets passed on to the person required to pay the past-due citation.

“For parking violations specifically, the law firm sent 41,989 letters between January and February 2026, with additional notices sent in March 2026,” a city spokesperson told KSAT.

While many people have received these demands to pay past-due citations by mail, the city said people can search for any outstanding citations at the San Antonio Municipal Court Citation Portal using their personal information including name, date of birth and driver’s license number.

If a person cannot afford to pay the overdue citation, or if a person believes the demand was sent to the wrong address, people can go to Municipal Court from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 401 S. Frio.

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