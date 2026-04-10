“No way I’m paying”: Homeowners respond to law firm’s demand for overdue citation payments

SAN ANTONIO – Homeowners in San Antonio are receiving letters from Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP, a law firm in San Antonio, following up on overdue citations.

Several people said they thought the letters were scams. However, the City of San Antonio said these letters are real, and it’s an effort the city is working on to get overdue citations paid.

“The San Antonio Municipal Court entered into an agreement with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP in August 2025 to assist in addressing delinquent criminal, parking and civil code citations,” the city wrote in an email to KSAT.

The city said the law firm sent “41,989 letters between January and February 2026, with additional notices sent in March 2026.”

With this agreement between the firm and city, the law firm is authorized to collect a 30 percent delinquent fee. According to the city, the fee is added to the original citation amount.

People who received these citations are not happy.

“That was 18 years ago,” Vickie Herrada said. “There’s no way I’m paying this $39 because it’s not ours to pay.”

Herrada does not live in San Antonio. She said she sold the car that the citation was written for back in June 2008, prior to the violation, which is cited on April 2009.

Terry Harris is in a similar situation.

Harris said she remembers receiving her initial citation in September 2006 and said she reached out to the city 30 days after receiving it.

She remembered because the ticket was dated about four months after she had already sold the car, Harris said, meaning she was not driving it when the alleged violation happened.

“So, I can prove that I didn’t have the car,” Harris said. “It was just like silence. There was no response, there was no follow-up to say the court didn’t dismiss it or did dismiss it. The city’s made no effort whatsoever. I have not moved; my address hasn’t changed.”

Attorney John Kuntz, who is not affiliated with the City of San Antonio, said he encourages people to request a court date. He also said three separate families have gone to him about the same issue in the last week.

“I would recommend to people that they go to municipal court and set the case for trial,” Kuntz said. “Because it’s highly unlikely the city will be able to prove the case against them 20 years later.”

The city said if the recipient sold the vehicle prior to the violation, or is unfamiliar with the citation or the vehicle, they may appear in court to speak with a judge or court staff, call the court at 210-207-8970, or email the court at sacourt@sanantonio.gov to provide a statement and, if necessary, supporting documentation.