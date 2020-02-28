The procrastinator’s guide to the 2020 Primary Election in Texas

Tuesday is the Primary Election date in Texas. The Republican and Democratic parties use statewide primary elections to select their nominees for the general election in November.

You must be registered to vote to participate in the primary. If you’re not sure if you are registered, you can click here to find out.

Voters will need to choose either the Democratic Primary ballot or the Republican Primary ballot when they get to the polls.

If a voter chooses to vote in one party’s primary election, the voter will only be permitted to vote in the same party’s runoff election on May 26. If a voter does not vote in the March Primary, he or she will still be permitted to vote in the runoff and will choose one party’s ballot on that date.

The Green and Libertarian parties nominate candidates by convention and their candidates will not appear on the primary election ballot. Click here to find out how to vote in the Green or Libertarian party conventions.

Where to Vote

Depending on which county you live in, you may be able to vote at any polling place in your county or you may have to vote in your specific precinct. Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall and Medina County are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program, which allows users to vote anywhere in their county during early voting and on Election Day.

If you do not live in one of those counties or prefer to vote in your precinct, you can check your poll location through your county or through the Secretary of State’s website.

Click here to view Bexar County’s voter precincts.

Don’t Forget Your ID

You will be required to show identification to vote in Texas. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Your ID may be expired no more than four years unless you’re 70-years-old, and then the acceptable form of ID can be expired for any length of time.

If a voter has one of the acceptable forms of IDs but forgets to bring it to the polling place, the voter can vote provisionally. That voter will then have six days to present a photo ID to the county voter registrar or fill out a natural disaster affidavit, or the vote will not count.

If you do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your place of voting and must show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

On the Ballot

The Texas Primary ballots will include federal, state and county races.

If you are registered to vote in Bexar County, you can check out the March Primary ballots here:

Otherwise, you can check your county’s ballot here on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

If you live in Bexar County, you can find information about all of the races in your specific precinct here.

You can find your precinct on your voter registration card or online. You can also check your county’s election website for precinct information.

You can enter your address on the Texas Legislature’s website to find out which congressional or legislative district you live in and get a list of your current state and federal representatives.

What are the propositions on the Primary Election ballots and what do they mean?

Bexar County’s Big Races

Bexar County Sheriff Democrats: Javier Salazar (incumbent), Michelle Barrientes Vela, Jose Trevino, Sharon Rodriguez, Pete Lozano Republicans: Willie Ng, Gerard “Gerry” Rickhoff, Gary Garcia

Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3 Democrats: Ismael Reyes, Alfonso Perez, Christine Hortick Republicans: Tom Rickhoff, Trish DeBerry, Weston Martinez, John (The Marine) Casares, Ellen Pfeiffer, Judy Stuller, Kenny Vallespin, Celeste Brown

Bexar County Constable, Pct. 2 Democrats: Rudy Dominguez, Raymond Ford, Ino Badillo, Anthony Castillo, Leonicio Barrera Moreno III, Val Flores, Richard “Rick” Pedrazine, Leticia R. Vazquez (incumbent), Edward Prado, Debra L. Solis Zerda, Mano Rodriguez Republican: Charlie Pena Jr.

State Senate District 19 Dems: Freddy Ramirez, Roland Gutierrez, Xochil Peña Rodriguez Republican: Pete Flores (incumbent)

Congressional District 23 Democrats: Ricardo R. Madrid, Jaime Escuder, Rosalinda “Rosey” Ramos Abuabara, Efrain V. Valdez, Gina Ortiz Jones Republicans: Ben Van Winkle, Raul Reyes, Darwin Boedeker, Cecil B. “Burt” Jones, Alma Arredondo-Lynch, Jeff McFarlin, Tony Gonzales, Alía Ureste, Sharon Breckenridge Thomas

Congressional District 21 Democrats: Wendy Davis, Jennie Lou Leeder Republican: Chip Roy (incumbent)

Congressional District 28 Democrats: Henry Cuellar (incumbent), Jessica Cisneros Republican: Sandra Whitten



Candidate Information

If you’re looking for information on the candidates, you may want to check out the League of Women Voters in Texas 2020 Texas Primary Election Non-Partisan Voters Guide. It’s available both in English and Spanish.

If you’re voting in the Democratic Primary, this article may help inform you in the presidential race: Where do the remaining Democratic candidates stand on the big issues?

Results

KSAT will have election results on air, on our apps and on KSAT.com.

