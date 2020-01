This is the 2020 Republican March Primary ballot for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 Primary Election in Texas will take place on March 3. Texas is one of 16 states with primary elections on Super Tuesday. About 40 percent of total delegate allocation is at stake that day.

The following list of candidates was provided to the Secretary of State’s Office by the Republican Party of Texas. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Republican Primary Candidates:

PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT

BOB ELY

ROQUE "ROCKY" DE LA FUENTE GUERRA

JOE WALSH

DONALD J. TRUMP

ZOLTAN G. ISTVAN

MATTHEW JOHN MATERN

BILL WELD

U. S. SENATOR

JOHN CORNYN

MARK YANCEY

DWAYNE STOVALL

JOHN ANTHONY CASTRO

VIRGIL BIERSCHWALE

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 20

DOMINICK DINA

TAMMY K. ORTA

ANITA KEGLEY

MAURO GARZA

GARY ALLEN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 21

CHIP ROY

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23

BEN VAN WINKLE

RAUL REYES

DARWIN BOEDEKER

CECIL B. "BURT" JONES

ALMA ARREDONDO-LYNCH

JEFF MCFARLIN

TONY GONZALES

ALÍA URESTE

SHARON BRECKENRIDGE THOMAS

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

SANDRA WHITTEN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 35

"GUILLERMO" WILLIAM HAYWARD

NICK MOUTOS

JENNY GARCIA SHARON

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

JAMES "JIM" WRIGHT

RYAN SITTON

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

NATHAN HECHT

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 - UNEXPIRED TERM

JANE BLAND

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

JEFF BOYD

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

BRETT BUSBY

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

GINA PARKER

BERT RICHARDSON

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

KEVIN PATRICK YEARY

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

DAVID NEWELL

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5

INGA COTTON

ROBERT MORROW

LANI POPP

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 19

PETER P. “PETE” FLORES

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

FRANK POMEROY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 116

FERNANDO PADRON

ROBERT LITOFF

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 117

CARLOS ANTONIO RAYMOND

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 118

ADAM SALYER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 119

GEORGE B. GARZA

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 120

RONALD PAYNE

ANDREW FERNANDEZ VICENCIO

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 121

STEVE ALLISON

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 122

LYLE LARSON

CHIEF JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

RENEE YANTA

DISTRICT JUDGE, 37TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CAMILE GLASSCOCK DUBOSE

DISTRICT JUDGE, 386TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DAPHNE PREVITI AUSTIN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 399TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

WALDEN SHELTON

DISTRICT JUDGE, 407TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

STEPHANI WALSH

SHERIFF

GERARD C "GERRY" RICKHOFF

GARY W. GARCIA

WILLIE NG

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

STEPHEN DAVID PENNINGTON

MICHAEL BERLANGA

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

GABRIEL LARA

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

TOM RICKHOFF

TRISH DEBERRY

WESTON MARTINEZ

JOHN (THE MARINE) CASARES

ELLEN PFEIFFER

JUDY STULLER

KENNY VALLESPIN

CELESTE BROWN

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

CHARLIE PENA JR

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

MARK VOJVODICH

NATE BUCHANAN

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

LARRY RICKETTS

MARTIN ROD CHAVEZ