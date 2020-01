This is the 2020 Democratic March Primary ballot for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 Primary Election in Texas will take place on March 3. Texas is one of 16 states with primary elections on Super Tuesday. About 40 percent of total delegate allocation is at stake that day.

The following list of candidates was provided to the Secretary of State’s Office by the Democratic Party of Texas. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. Julián Castro suspended his campaign on Jan. 2.

Click here to view the 2020 Republican March Primary ballot for Bexar County and sign up for KSAT’s free, weekly Vote 2020 Election newsletter here.

Democratic Primary Candidates:

PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT

AMY KLOBUCHAR

TOM STEYER

JULIÁN CASTRO

ELIZABETH WARREN

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON

MICHAEL BENNET

CORY BOOKER

ANDREW YANG

BERNIE SANDERS

DEVAL PATRICK

JOHN K. DELANEY

MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG

TULSI GABBARD

ROQUE "ROCKY" DE LA FUENTE

ROBBY WELLS

JOSEPH R. BIDEN

PETE BUTTIGIEG

U. S. SENATOR

VICTOR HUGO HARRIS

ROYCE WEST

ADRIAN OCEGUEDA

AMANDA K. EDWARDS

D. R. HUNTER

SEMA HERNANDEZ

CHRIS BELL

MARY "MJ" HEGAR

JACK DANIEL FOSTER JR

CRISTINA TZINTZUN RAMIREZ

ANNIE "MAMÁ" GARCIA

MICHAEL COOPER

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 20

JUSTIN LECEA

ROB HOSTETLER

JOAQUIN CASTRO

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 21

JENNIE LOU LEEDER

WENDY R. DAVIS

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23

RICARDO R. MADRID

JAIME ESCUDER

ROSALINDA "ROSEY" RAMOS ABUABARA

EFRAIN V VALDEZ

GINA ORTIZ JONES

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

HENRY CUELLAR

JESSICA CISNEROS

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 35

LLOYD DOGGETT

RAFAEL ALCOSER III

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

CHRYSTA CASTAÑEDA

MARK WATSON

ROBERTO R. "BETO" ALONZO

KELLY STONE

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

JERRY ZIMMERER

AMY CLARK MEACHUM

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 - UNEXPIRED TERM

LARRY PRAEGER

KATHY CHENG

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

STACI WILLIAMS

BRANDY VOSS

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

GISELA D. TRIANA

PETER KELLY

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

ELIZABETH DAVIS FRIZELL

WILLIAM PIERATT DEMOND

DAN WOOD

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

TINA CLINTON

STEVEN MIEARS

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

BRANDON BIRMINGHAM

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5

REBECCA BELL-METEREAU

LETTI BRESNAHAN

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 19

BELINDA SHVETZ

FREDDY RAMIREZ

ROLAND GUTIERREZ

XOCHIL PEÑA RODRIGUEZ

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

JUDITH ZAFFIRINI

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 26

JOSÉ MENÉNDEZ

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 116

EVAN BOHL

TREY MARTINEZ FISCHER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 117

PHILIP CORTEZ

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 118

LEO PACHECO

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 119

SEAN VILLASANA

JENNIFER RAMOS

ELIZABETH "LIZ" CAMPOS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 120

BARBARA GERVIN-HAWKINS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 121

BECCA MOYER DEFELICE

CELINA MONTOYA

JACK GUERRA

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 122

CLAIRE BARNETT

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 123

DIEGO BERNAL

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 124

INA MINJAREZ

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 125

RAY LOPEZ

CHIEF JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

REBECA MARTINEZ

DISTRICT JUDGE, 37TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

NICOLE GARZA

MICHAEL MERY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 57TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ANTONIA "TONI" ARTEAGA

DISTRICT JUDGE, 73RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DAVID A. CANALES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 131ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

NORMA GONZALES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 166TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

LAURA SALINAS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 175TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CATHERINE TORRES-STAHL

DISTRICT JUDGE, 379TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RON RANGEL

DISTRICT JUDGE, 386TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ARCELIA TREVIŃO

JACQUELINE "JACKIE" VALDÉZ

DISTRICT JUDGE, 399TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

FRANK J. CASTRO

GABE QUINTANILLA

DISTRICT JUDGE, 407TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TINA TORRES

MARIBEL CRUZ

DISTRICT JUDGE, 408TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ANGELICA JIMENEZ

DISTRICT JUDGE, 438TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ROSIE ALVARADO

SHERIFF

SHARON RODRIGUEZ

PETE LOZANO

JOSÉ TREVIŃO

MICHELLE BARRIENTES VELA

JAVIER SALAZAR

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

GARY ALCOSER

ALBERT URESTI

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

SERGIO "CHICO" RODRIGUEZ

REBECA "BECKY" CLAY-FLORES

FRED "FREDDY" MENDOZA

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

JUSTIN RODRIGUEZ

QUETA RODRIGUEZ

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

ISMAEL REYES

ALFONSO PEREZ

CHRISTINE HORTICK

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

ROBERTO ROBBIE VAZQUEZ

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1

JUAN CONTRERAS

RUBEN C. TEJEDA

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

RUDY DOMINGUEZ

RAYMOND FORD

INO BADILLO

ANTHONY CASTILLO

LEONICIO BARRERA MORENO III

VAL FLORES

RICHARD "RICK" PEDRAZINE

LETICIA R. VAZQUEZ

EDWARD PRADO

DEBRA L. SOLIS ZERDA

MANO RODRIGUEZ

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

STAN RAMOS

KATHRYN BROWN

DAVID A. CLEVELAND

MIKE CHIEF RAMIREZ