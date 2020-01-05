Julian Castro sits down with KSAT two days after suspending presidential campaign

SAN ANTONIO – Two days after Julian Castro suspended his presidential bid, he told KSAT he is proud of the year-long campaign.

The former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sat down with KSAT on Saturday to go over his campaign, his decision to end it, and what comes next.

“It’s been a fantastic experience. Obviously, we wish the outcome were different, but we worked hard and articulated a vision for the future of our country that I believe a lot of people responded to,” Castro said. “It became clear that it wasn’t my time, but we did help shape the debate and move the conversation forward on a number of issues.

"I think that all in all it was worth it.”

In the debates, Castro became known for his focus on some controversial topics, specifically about his comments on decriminalizing border crossings.

"Whether on immigration or housing or addressing police reform or a number of other issues that I think need to be addressed," he said.

Getting any words in during the debates was a feat in itself.

“You have a lot of really talented people who were running for president this year, more than any other year for Democrats,” Castro said. “It’s a very fractured race and who knows what’s going to happen at this point, but what I do know is that I will be one of those voices for change in the fall of 2020 so that we have a new president and somebody that stands up for all Americans.”

A big question: Will he endorse one of those Democratic candidates still in the race?

“Right now I’m focused on wrapping up my campaign and we’re going to have a process of thinking through what went right and what we could have done better. Eventually, I will make a decision on that,” he said.

Regardless, he said he wants to see more partisanship in the future.

When asked, “Do you feel hopeful for America?” he responded, “I do. I’m fundamentally hopeful about our country. I saw a lot of great things out there, heard from a lot of good people."

"Sometimes progress doesn’t happen as quickly as we’d like, but it happens, and I believe we are going to get through this time period of division. Not everything has to be partisan. Not everything has to be divisive and I think there are some people that are running for president that could do a good job of bringing the country together and I look forward to supporting the Democratic nominee.”

As for Castro’s plan for the future, he called it “open-ended,” saying right now he is focusing on tying up loose ends with the campaign.