SAPD urges caution after viral video shows armed men trying to steal truck from H-E-B parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – A viral video showing two masked men attempting to steal a man’s truck in an H-E-B parking lot prompted police to warn the public not to confront suspects and to prioritize personal safety.

The incident involved Jaime Martinez, who encountered the suspects as they tried to take his vehicle. Authorities said the men were armed and also appeared to be trying to retrieve a phone left behind at the scene.

San Antonio police said vehicle burglaries and thefts remain common in the city and can quickly become dangerous.

“If you find yourself potentially in a situation of your vehicle being burglarized, it is highly advised to walk away from the situation,” SAPD spokesperson Emily Garvin said.

Garvin emphasized that confronting suspects can escalate the situation further.

“Do not approach them, do not antagonize them, or continue to go towards them because that is potentially risking your life even more,” Garvin said.

Police also advise witnesses to keep their distance.

To help prevent vehicle break-ins, officers recommend removing valuables from plain view and taking additional security measures.

“We advise: don’t leave anything in your vehicle. Don’t leave any firearms or any bags or anything visible that people will be drawn to,” Garvin said. “Put up safety cameras, put up alarms in your vehicle, so that way you will know if it’s occurring and you can contact police.”

The suspects have not been identified or arrested. Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information or additional video to come forward.

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